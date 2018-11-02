Entry deadline for 24th annual Parade of Lights approaching

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – After the 2017 Parade of Lights was the largest to date, parade organizers are looking forward to the 24th annual Parade of Lights scheduled for Saturday, November 24, despite a decline in donations and participating organizations.

Parade of Lights Coordinator Mike McCormack said although donations are down 30 percent and participation is down about 25 percent compared to last year, parade organizers are determined to bring a fantastic and festive event to usher in the holiday season in Chenango County.

"It really is a big parade for a small community," said McCormack. "It shows a lot of heart."

With the parade entry deadline approaching on November 9, McCormack said there are currently 59 entries in this year's Parade of Lights compared to last year's record number of 81 different participants. He is urging organizations to double check if they have sent in parade applications or sponsorship donations before it's too late.