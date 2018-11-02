“Thanks 4 Giving” volleyball tournament dates announced

NORWICH – James Mullen, Executive Director of the Norwich Family YMCA, is proud to announce the dates for the YMCA’s 7th annual “Thanks 4 Giving” Co-Ed Volleyball Tournaments have been confirmed.

The 2018 event will take place over two days, Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11. The first day of the event will host the Division 1 tournament or what is more known as the competitive tournament. Sunday, the recreational division will take to the court.

Tournament director James Morris of NBT Bank, and his group – the Volleyball Tournament Coordinators – will once again organize this year’s tournaments.

The funds from the event support the YMCA’s Annual Scholarship Campaign and the Roots & Wings Food Pantry.

Each player is asked to donate a non-perishable food item (canned fruit and vegetables, box of stuffing or instant mashed potatoes, soup, dry pasta, sauce, cereals, boxed milk, peanut butter etc.) to assist the Roots and Wings Foodbank in addition to their entry fee. The items can be brought the day of the tournament for each player.

All teams must pre-register. You can register a team, a partial team or as an individual looking to play. Early registration to participate in the event is strongly encouraged as the team allowance has been reached every year.

Both days are capped at a maximum of 18 teams. Teams can register by texting or calling (407)-697-9107. Please provide a team name, captain’s name, captain’s email and their cell phone number when register.

The cost is $15 per player without an event shirt or $25 per player if they would like the shirt.

The tournaments will take place at the Norwich Family YMCA, located at 68 North Broad Street in Norwich, NY. Games start at 9:00 a.m. until completed.

Sponsors making this year’s tournaments happen are NBT Bank of Norwich, James Michalowski: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services-Sidney, and Park Place Sports Bar and Grill.