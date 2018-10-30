Greene woman convicted of arson

NORWICH – A Greene woman was convicted of arson and is scheduled for sentencing in January, after burning down her own home for insurance money.

Anna Santiago, 51, of Greene was found guilty of third-degree arson by a jury on Monday after jurors heard that on August 3, 2017, in the Town of Greene, Santiago intentionally set fire to her residence at 21 Chipmunk Lane.

Following a week-long trial the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a verdict of guilty.

“The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office is pleased to announce a guilty verdict rendered after a jury trial in Chenango County Court,” reported the District Attorney’s Office. “On October 29, 2018, in the Chenango County Court a guilty verdict was rendered for the sole count arson in the third degree presented to the jury in the case, People versus Anna Santiago after a six day trial.”