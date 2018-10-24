Joint drug investigation charges trio with felonies

NORWICH – A joint narcotics investigation conducted by the Norwich Police Department and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office resulted in three people arrested for drug felonies relating to the alleged sale of meth and cocaine.

Early Tuesday morning a joint police operation executed a search warrant at a residence on York Street in the City of Norwich. Three individuals were taken into custody.

Michael A. Pierce, 31, of 581 German Hollow Road, Smyrna, was charged with two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class ‘B’ Felony; and second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor.