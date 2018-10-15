New Berlin board reviews insurance recommendations

NEW BERLIN – During the Village of New Berlin's board meeting last Tuesday, village officials discussed and addressed an insurance inspection that left the village with several recommendations.

According to Village of New Berlin Clerk Treasurer Kelly Anderson, the village's insurance company Tokio Marine HCC performed an inspection in September, which resulted in one A priority recommendation which must be responded to by January, and several B priority recommendations that the village has already addressed.

"Basically the A priority item is, the village doesn't have a written policy about playground equipment safety inspections, and does not document inspections and maintenance of the equipment," said Anderson.

Anderson said while the village does maintain the playground and perform the inspections, it doesn't have a written policy on the playground's maintenance or a way to document when and how frequently repairs are completed.