EARLVILLE – Former Republican Congressman Richard Hanna will speak at the Earlville Opera House, along with guest and Democratic candidate for congress Anthony Brindisi, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is free and open to the public, and Hanna will discuss why he supports Assemblyman Brindisi (D–Utica) for the 22nd Congressional District, organizers say. Brindisi will discuss his priorities and plans to help Upstate New York at the program.