Norwich woman charged with dealing drugs and tampering with evidence

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 11th, 2018

NORWICH – A police investigation into the sale of meth and crack in the City of Norwich resulted in a Norwich woman being charged with multiple drug felonies Wednesday.

During the arrest police reported the suspect attempted to hide some drugs by submerging them in a nearby mud puddle.

Mikiela B. Geaslen, 18, of Norwich was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.


