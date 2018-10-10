Oxford Garden Club takes first step toward Veterans Memorial Walkway

OXFORD – The Village of Oxford is building a Veterans Memorial Walkway around the Cole Memorial Fountain to honor the men and women who served our country in all wars and conflicts. This is a big community effort that involves many local organizations, and especially the Village sponsorship. The first step, however, began with the Oxford Garden Club.

The Cole Memorial Fountain has been an object of great pride for Oxford residents ever since it was presented to the Village in 1884. LaFayette Park, surrounding it, has undergone several transformations over the decades, including an expansion of the park, and the addition of yews around the fountain, benches, trees and other plantings. Now, by overwhelming requests, the Village is installing a Veterans Memorial Walkway of engraved paving stones to honor veterans and service members. Before the new addition, however, much preparation has to be done.