Chenango County fire departments observe fire prevention week

CHENANGO COUNTY – Several fire departments including Norwich, Oxford, Sherburne, and South New Berlin will take part in, “Fire Prevention Week,” and they welcome anyone in the community to join them.

This year's fire prevention week began on Sunday and will end on Saturday, October 13. In the meantime, fire departments around Chenango County will host open houses, provide live demonstrations, host pancake breakfasts, and inform their communities on how to handle certain kinds of fires.

The City of Norwich Fire Department (NFD) will have its open house on October 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and according to NFD Chief Jan Papelino, the department plans on having several demonstrations.