COLUMBUS – This year's Columbus Day in the Town of Columbus will be celebrated with an antique tractor pull, a chorus of African drums and according to event organizers, "Some of the best fast food you’ve ever tasted."

On Saturday, October 6, Norton Park in the Town of Columbus, an 80-acre tract, where vintage tractors will be rolling in early and the pavilion will being selling breakfast sandwiches and coffee by nine.

With a nip in the air and colors near peak, the annual holiday in the Town of Columbus features Johnson Farms’ (LLC) Tractor Pull, a contest of finely restored farm tractors and their intrepid drivers, owners, and fans. By mid-morning, when the Deeres outnumber the deer in the park, the tractors are in fine form, full of torque, ready to thunder.

This year, the air will resonate with another voice, too, from the Train Deport, the sounds of African drumming led by Elizabeth Orleski.