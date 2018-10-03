Father accused of assaulting child to remain in jail

NORWICH – The Norwich man who allegedly assaulted his daughter the day before she died, appeared in Norwich City Court on Tuesday and was returned to jail.

Devan Ellsworth, 28, of Norwich is charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Ellsworth appeared at 11 a.m. in Norwich City Court Tuesday, and ultimately was remanded back to the Chenango County Correctional Facility.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Parker said Ellsworth was appearing in court because he has not yet appeared before a grand jury or had a felony hearing.

Prosecutors have charged him with felony assault, normally a defendant could challenge a case that hasn't gone before a grand jury yet in a felony hearing, but since Ellsworth is also being charged with a violation of parole he will remain in jail while the investigation continues.