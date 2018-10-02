Greene takes game 3 of season series with Eagles

GREENE – After a four game in five day stint, the Lady Trojans of Greene won the biggest of the games played – their third meeting with the Whitney Point Eagles. A late goal scored by Selena Emery put the Trojans up 1-0 with 3:47 remaining in the contest.

Emery’s goal was set up by a penalty corner awarded to Greene. Her teammate Claire Moxley set up to the left side of the goal and sent a pass into Emery who then fired a low, direct shot that ended up squeezing between the post and Eagles keeper Emma Morgan.

Following the goal, Whitney Point’s Brenna Bough carried the ball towards her goal but she was met by Greene’s goalie Brooke Austin. Austin prevented Bough from getting a good look at the goal, helping secure the Trojans’ victory.

During the first half of the game, the ball was possessed mostly by the Eagles offense between the middle third of the field up to their goal they were attacking. With 14 shots taken by Whitney Point, Austin was huge in the goal for Greene as she made six save throughout the the contest.