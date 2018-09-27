Bobcats volleyball serve up win over Storm in straight sets; Norwich and Oxford win in 3 games

NEW BERLIN – The Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford haven’t skipped a beat since last season as they continue to stay perfect during MAC Conference play with their win over host Unadilla Valley Tuesday night.

B-G won in straight sets with scores of 25-4, 25-10, and 25-17.

Abi Selfridge led the Bobcats on the stat sheet against the Storm with six aces, four kills, 13 assists and one dig but it was the contribution of Alexis Carr’s serving along with Zamira Caldwell and Makenzie Drown’s play at the net that helped Bainbridge-Guilford to victory.

Carr served up four aces while both Caldwell and Drown delivered five kills each during the match.

Unadilla Valley was led by Jenna Hitt’s five kills and one ace. Her teammate Sierra Schrag passed five balls that scored and Rebecca Ruffino saved five points with her hustle for digs.

The Bobcats traveled to Union-Endicott on Monday and defeated the larger school in three games also.

While Abi Selfridge dished out 20 assists, Erica Selfridge recorded three aces. Carr once again displayed strong play at the net with her nine kills against the Tigers while Drown and Marissa Cuozzo had a big day defensively.