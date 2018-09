OTSELIC – The Vikings played a very hard fought game against rival DeRuyter Thursday evening and came out at the 1-0 victors.

In the first half, Otselic Valley controlled the ball and gave themselves many opportunities to score. With nine minutes remaining in the first half of play, the Vikings’ Jessica Comfort found herself at the end of a through ball from teammate Lily Lyon and punched into the back of the net for the goal that ultimately became the game winner.