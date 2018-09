NORWELL, MA - Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Christopher Griffith, a Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Norwell, MA Wealth Management office, has been named to InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 list.

Chris grew up in Norwich, NY is a 1997 graduate of Norwich High School.

InvestmentNews determined nominees’ eligibility for the 40 Under 40 list based on the following criteria: accomplishment to date, contribution to the industry, leadership and promise.