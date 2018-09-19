Norwich blanks Warriors for second straight match win

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 19th, 2018

CHENANGO VALLEY – The Lady Purple Tornado tennis team was back in action after a four day break, taking on the Chenango Valley Warriors. Norwich blanked the Warriors 7-0 for their second shut-out win of the season.

The last time the Tornado played, four of the seven points came down to three set matches. On Tuesday, Norwich played in two and claimed both as victories.

Needing two-plus hours of play time to determine a winner, Purple Tornado Katie Gawronski faced CV’s Alexa Attleson. Gawronski grinded out the win in three sets, winning 5-7, 6-4, 11-9. She improved her season record to 4-2.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook