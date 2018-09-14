Results from Thursday's primary elections

Frank Speziale photo

NEW YORK STATE – The results are in for Thursday's primary elections in New York State.

• Incumbent Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch edged out challenger Nicholas R. Libous, receiving roughly 71 percent of votes in Assembly District 122, including 1,722 votes in Chenango County to Libous' 447 votes.

• Chenango County Democrats voted in favor of incumbent Governor Andrew M. Cuomo over Cynthia E. Nixon, 798 votes to 621. Cuomo received about 65 percent of votes in the state to Nixon's 34 percent.

• For lieutenant governor, incumbent Kathy C. Hochul won at both the county and state level in the Democrat primary, edging out challenger Jumaane Williams. Hochul received 53 percent of votes in the state, including 793 in Chenango County. Williams had 46 percent––553 votes in Chenango County.

• Democrat candidate Letitia James won a close primary race for State Attorney General, winning 40 percent of votes to beat Zephyr Teachout, Sean Patrick Maloney, and Leecia Eve.

• In choosing a candidate for McDonough Town Clerk, Republican voters in McDonough chose Shirley R. Cook, who received 24 votes. Pamela S. Streichert received 18 votes.

• Republican voters in Guilford voted for two vacant seats on the Chenango County Republican Committee, where Gilda P. Ward received 139 votes and George J. Seneck received 98. Candidate Linda J. McNerney received 81 votes.

• Republican voters in Preston voted for two other vacant seats on the Chenango County Republican Committee, with Sheri L. Howe receiving 42 votes and Donald W. MacIntosh receiving 39 votes. Candidate Bradley A. Vickers received 22 votes.

For the complete results of the 2018 Chenango primary elections, including results from specific municipalities and wards, visit www.co.chenango.ny.us/elections/electionresults.html.