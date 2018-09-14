Repp bags hat trick as Trojans stay undefeated in league play

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 14th, 2018

GREENE – Trojans’ Michael Repp scored two goals of his hat trick in the first half as Greene went up 5-0 before the intermission. Repp scored his final goal in the second half as his team went on to win 6-1 over the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats.

Greene’s Bradley Taft opened up the scoring off a cross from Spencer Klumpp. Nine minutes later, Repp netted his first of three.

Repp shared the ball as his found Brandon Whitaker who then placed the ball into the back of the net to make the score 3-0.

Both Repp and Whitaker tacked additional goals to give the Trojans’ a 5-0 half lead.

Just under four minutes into the second half, Repp completed his hat trick.

Bainbridge-Guilford avoided the shut-out as Bobcats’ Ryan Porter put one past Greene’s keeper Kevin Gyurik with five minutes left in the contest.


