Halfway to St. Patrick's Day concert to benefit NHS golf

NORWICH – In celebrating the halfway point to St. Patrick's Day while raising money for a good cause, The Ryan Clan will bring its foot-stomping Irish music to the Canasawacta Country Club this Saturday.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. but the doors open as early as 5 p.m., and all proceeds from a $5 donation at the door will benefit the Norwich High School varsity golf team.

The family event is open to adults and children of all ages, and the Canasawacta Country Club will be open for dinner prior to- and during The Ryan Clan's performance.

As seating is limited, reservations can be booked by calling the Canasawacta Country Club at (607) 336-9214 to ensure your place at an evening of fun, food, and lots of Irish music.

Pictured: The Ryan Clan band: Brennan Rya, Tom Ryan, Dan Ryan, Bill Scranton, Pat Ryan, and Frank Revoir, Jr. (Submitted photo)