Afton wins close one to stay perfect

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 13th, 2018

AFTON – The Crimson Knights captured their third win of the season, defeating MAC foe Harpursville 2-1 on Wednesday.

Casey East and McKenzie Hoyt connected to score the first of Afton’s two goals scored. Hoyt scored the second unassisted, proving to the be the game winner.

Harpursville’s McKenna Lowe sent a pass to teammate Shyanne Stilson who found the back of the net for the Hornets lone goal of the contest.

The Crimson Knights outshot Harpursville 21-8 but the Hornets’ keeper Vanessa Groover had a big day in the goal, stopping 19 of Afton’s attempts.

Afton will play their third game of the week on Friday on the road against Deposit-Hancock. Game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start.

Afton 2, Harpursville 1

Goals/Assists: Shyanne Stilson 1-0, McKenna Lowe 0-1; (A)Casey East 1-0, McKenzie Hoyt 1-1.

Shots/Corners: (H) 8-1; (A) 21-13.

Saves: (H) Vanessa Groover 19; (A) Jordan Nichols 7.

Morrisville-Eaton 3, Sherburne-Earlville 2

SHERBURNE – The Lady Marauders lost a close match at home on Wednesday to the visiting Morrisville-Eaton Warriors by a final of 3-2.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook