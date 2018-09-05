Bobcats gain perfect record in first matches of 2018

By Cassandra Negley

AFTON – Bainbridge-Guilford came out on top of a tri-match with Cazenovia and Oneonta Tuesday, winning both matches, 3-0, behind Abigail and Erica Selfridge.

Senior Abigail Selfridge totaled 27 assists and 14 kills in the two matches. Sophomore Erica Selfridge had 18 assists and 13 kills.

Cazenovia defeated Oneonta, 3-1, in the other match of the day.

B-G defeated Cazenovia by a 25-13 score in all three games. Abigail Selfridge had 12 assists and 10 kills. Erica Selfridge had five aces, 16 assists and six kills.

Makenzie Drown had two aces, two kills and two blocks. Alexis Carr contributed two aces, three kills and two blocks. And Zamira Caldwell had five kills while Bree Barber added four digs.