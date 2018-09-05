Lady Vikings earn first win of season on the road

By Cassandra Negley

MUNNSVILLE – Otselic Valley worked for a solid early-schedule victory against Stockbridge Valley Tuesday night, taking a 2-0 victory on the road.

Vikings head coach Eric Wentworth said it was a good win against a solid team. They were able to keep SV’s best player, freshman Jillian Jacobs, in check by rotating to people to mark her. It limited her chances on goal and ensured a shutout victory for the Vikings and goalkeeper Lexi Hazzard, who Wentworth said had a big game. SV took 13 shots and had zero corner attempts.