PSA: New four-way stop in Norwich

NORWICH – As of Wednesday, a new four-way stop was implemented in the City of Norwich at the intersection of Fair Street and Court Street.

City officials are asking drivers to take note of this change following reports of cars running the new stop signs on Court Street, thus presenting a public safety hazard.

The intersection – located behind Chenango Inn and Suites – was formerly a two-way stop with stop signs on Fair Street giving drivers on Court Street the right of way.

