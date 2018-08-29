High School golf season is in full swing

Susquehanna Valley 229, Norwich 233

CONKLIN – A very hot day on the links led to some surprises for both Susquehanna Valley and the Norwich Purple Tornado golf teams on Tuesday. With the two teams ending just four strokes apart, the home Sus Valley Sabers snuck out the win, 229-233 over the Tornado.

Norwich’s senior Alex Gage finished as the top medalist of the day with a 38 on front nine, par-36 at the Conklin Players Club. His match was highlighted by a birdie on the final hole of the day.

The Tornado’s freshman John Ryan, who was playing in his first varsity match, ended his day just six strokes behind his team leader Gage.

Griffin Clipston scored a 47, Max Marson shot a 50 and Cameron Birtch wrapped up Norwich’s scorecard in their first match play of the regular season.