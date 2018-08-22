Two weeks remain in SNB Horseshoe league season; Laughlin’s Lawn Care holds top spot

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 22nd, 2018

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – Sheryl and Bob Rowe are back on top of the standings for the South New Berlin Horsehoe Club after week 16. The Laughlin’s Lawn Care team put together a four win week to take the first place of the league.

After splitting their week’s matchups, Linda Ashcraft and John Newton of Newton’s Reconditioning are currently sitting just two and a half games behind the leaders. Larry Loomis and Allen Bush of Sevice Pharmacy trail by three and a half games while Lloyd BBQ and Baille Lumber are within reach.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook