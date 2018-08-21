Marvel’s super effort ends Rumble Ponies streak

BINGHAMTON – James Marvel pitched into the seventh inning Monday at NYSEG Stadium, helping the Curve past the Rumble Ponies, 5-4. The Altoona win snaps Binghamton’s four-game winning streak and pushes the Curve’s season series advantage to seven games to one. Binghamton never led in the series-opening loss.

The squads combined for just two runs in the game’s first five frames, before Altoona utilized back-to-back two run innings. In the sixth, Matt Gage struck out the first two Curve batters, but then ran into trouble and failed to finish the inning. A two-out double by Arden Pabst forced Binghamton to intentionally walk Alfredo Reyes to face Curve pitcher James Marvel. In his third professional plate appearance, Marvel garnered his first hit, a single down the right field line. Jhoan Urena’s throwing error allowed two runs to score and moved Marvel to second. The hit ended Gage’s night – he was replaced by Stephen Nogosek.

Gage (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) in his 5-2/3 innings of service. In his third Binghamton start, the lefty struck out eight and issued two free passes.

The Curve extended their lead in the seventh inning by using the long ball. Bryan Reynolds reached on a throwing error by shortstop Andres Gimenez, putting a man on for Will Craig. The Curve first basemen smoked Nogosek’s offer over the left-center field wall for a two-run blast. His 20thhome run of the season was his fourth at NYSEG Stadium in as many games.

The Binghamton bats, meanwhile, failed to generate much against Marvel until the seventh inning. Prior to sending seven batters to the plate in the seventh, the Ponies only threat arrived in the fifth. Kevin Taylor tripled and was propelled home by Jhoan Urena’s sacrifice fly. In the seventh, the Ponies were picked up by Tomas Nido and Taylor, who put together back-to-back singles to begin the frame. A one-out walk to Andrew Ely loaded the bases for pinch hitter John Mora. The left-handed swinger also worked a walk, making it a 5-2 game. Curve Manager Michael Ryan took the ball from Marvel and handed it to Tate Scioneaux, who diffused the danger and limited the Ponies to just the one run.

Marvel (2-1) lasted 6-1/3 innings, giving up two tallies on five hits. He struck out five and walked three, while picking up three 1-2-3 innings. He tossed just 77 pitches over his first six innings, before Binghamton’s one-run seventh.

Joey Terdoslavich launched a solo home run in the eighth inning to close the gap to 5-3. His 8thhome run of the season is his third over the last four games.

Geoff Hartlieb picked up his eighth save of the 2018 campaign, despite allowing a single and a walk in the ninth. Patrick Mazeika’s single combined with Patrick Biondi’s walk, bringing the winning run to the plate in the form of Andres Gimenez. Gimenez reached on Cole Tucker’s throwing error, pushing home Mazeika for a 5-4 game. Bryan Reynolds ran down a Terdoslavich line drive in center field to end the Binghamton threat and the game.

Binghamton (60-66) finishes their season series with Altoona on Tuesday evening. RHP Harol Gonzalez duels RHP Eduardo Vera with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium slated for 6:35 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tomas Nido finished the game 3-for-4. Joey Terdoslavich has an RBI in five straight games. The Rumble Ponies scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning or later. Binghamton has homered in five straight games.