26th annual blues fest follows Southside Johnny and Asbury Jukes performance

Frank Speziale photo

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes performed at the NBT Bank Free Summer Concert Series Thursday night, drawing 3,000 people to Norwich’s East Park ahead of the 26th annual Chenango Blues Festival. The blues fest kicks-off Friday night at 5:30 p.m. with a free show by artists Toronzo Cannon, John “Papa” Gross, and the Angel Forrest Trio. The blues fest's main event Saturday will draw thousands to see headlining acts Samantha Fish and Elvin Bishop and nearly a dozen other blues artists at the Chenango County Fairgrounds.