Franklin alleges mistreatment at county jail

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 17th, 2018

NORWICH – On top of a $10 million complaint against the Chenango County Public Defender’s Office, the man accused of collaborating with his wife to burn their home with their son inside is seeking an additional $10 million for alleged mistreatment at the Chenango County Correctional Facility.

In his complaint filed with the U.S. District Court, Franklin says he and other inmates are subjected to cruel and unusual punishment because they’re given a mattress “about an inch in thickness” and “basically sleeping on the concrete.”

Moreover, Franklin accuses the facility of denying him medical attention for a skin condition he says developed during his time of incarceration and “requires medicated lotion that needs to be prescribed by the doctor.”


