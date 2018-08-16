Farmhouse Finds hosts week long celebration

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 16th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – A South New Berlin business started approximately three years ago will host a celebration for it's community after increasing business allowed it to expand.

Farmhouse Finds is a furniture and antique store located at 3310 State Highway Route 8 in South New Berlin, and from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on August 22 through August 26, the store will host an open house celebration displaying its recent expansion with discounts and refreshments.

"You don't see a lot of businesses in our area expanding or building, so like many others from the area we're pretty excited," said Farmhouse Finds Owner Terri Butts.


