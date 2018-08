NORWICH – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R–New Hartford) has postponed two visits to Norwich in the last week, one due to scheduling conflicts and the other due to the potential of protesters presenting a public safety issue for the city.

City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike announced Coffee & Desserts with Claudia scheduled to take place Sunday at the Norwich Firehouse, but due to the possibility of protesters blocking emergency service vehicles at the firehouse, the event was postponed.