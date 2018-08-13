For the Health of It: Immunization Awareness Month in Chenango

CHENANGO COUNTY – To celebrate the importance of immunizations for people of all ages, the Chenango County Department of Health is joining with partners nationwide in recognizing August as National Immunization Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, Chenango Public Health’s Facebook page will be addressing the immunization needs of back-to-school children, pregnant women, babies and young children, preteens/teens, adults, and vaccine safety. Vaccines are scientifically known to be the safest and most effective way to prevent serious diseases. All vaccines are thoroughly tested before licensing, and carefully monitored after they are licensed, to ensure they are safe.

Back to school time is right around the corner making this the perfect time to be sure your child is up to date on their vaccinations. Vaccinating your children according to the recommended immunization schedule provides them with safe and effective protection against vaccine preventable disease. Many vaccine-preventable diseases can spread easily in child care and school settings. Protecting your children from preventable disease will keep them healthy and in school.