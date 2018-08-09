Organizers strive to keep fairgoers safe

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 9th, 2018

NORWICH – With thousands expected to attend the Chenango County Fair through Sunday, fair organizers have safety at the forefront.

Handling everything from heat stroke to bee stings, volunteers at the fairgrounds EMS building are ready for whatever comes their way, said Chenango County Fair EMS Coordinator Jim Fowlston.

“There’s certain things we can do to treat people here without calling an ambulance,” Fowlston said, noting that the EMS building on the north side of the fairgrounds has all the emergency equipment of an ambulance, including trauma bandages, oxygen, air conditioning, water, blood pressure cuffs and defibrillators.


