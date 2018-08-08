Nationally acclaimed country duo The Swon Brothers to perform at fair

NORWICH – Award-winning country music duo The Swon Brothers will perform at the Chenango County Fair at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

After gaining national acclaim when they earned third place on the NBC show "The Voice" in 2013, Zach and Colton Swon have since opened for country music stars Braid Paisley and Carrie Underwood and received a Country Music Awards nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year.

"You know, The Voice was the exact launching pad that we needed for our career," said Colton Swon. "Blake Shelton [The Voice judge, country music star] was exactly the big brother we were missing. I tell you, we wouldn't be where we are at today if it weren't for that process, we are so thankful."