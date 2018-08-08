Sales tax collections up in Chenango

NORWICH – Officials in Chenango County and the City of Norwich are welcoming a 9 percent uptick in sales tax collections in the first half of 2018 – news that they say is good for taxpayers.

A new report from the NYS Comptroller's Office shows sales tax collections across New York have grown 6 percent in the first six months of 2018. In Chenango County, collections totaled nearly $12.1 million through June compared to the $11.07 million during the same period last year.

More than $824,000 was collected in the City of Norwich alone. That's roughly $90,000 more than the first half of 2017.

Aside from the City of Gloversville (which saw 33.2 percent growth credited to a large one-time purchase made by a local business), the City of Norwich saw the strongest growth among cities at 12.7 percent.