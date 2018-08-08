Now and then – NHS relay teams 40 years later

Norwich Purple Tornado record breaking 4x200 relay teams sat down for a small reunion on Sunday. The teams shared their stories of their start in the sport, their teammates and the competition they faced. The 4x200 yards team of Paul Zieno, Jeff Eaton, Tim Handy and Randy Christian set the record at Section IV Championship 40 years ago with a time of 1:31.60 (1:31.07 when converted to meters). This spring, the 4x200 meter team of David Berger, Eric Conant, Gabe Gawronski and Zack Race broke their long standing record with a time of 1:30.90. Missing from the picture are Randy Christian and Paul Zieno (deceased). (Evening Sun Photo, Meagan Schulz)