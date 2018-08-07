City committees discuss sale of bulk water, human resources, and hiring historian

NORWICH – The City of Norwich held its monthly joint committees meeting Monday night to deliberate on a number of topics of interest to city residents.

Policy for purchasing bulk water

City officials continued talks regarding the city's policy for sale of bulk water to both individuals and for-profit companies after it was revealed a private company was receiving free bulk water from the city last month.

City Council President and Alderman Ward 1 Matthew Caldwell said it appears the city is not treating every customer the same and that each enterprise should be paying the same for the purchase of bulk water.

Alderman Ward 5 David Zieno said he thinks that recently appointed Superintendent of Public Works Edward Pepe should research the equipment available for measuring water. Caldwell agreed but said he thinks the committees should devise a way to "level the playing field on the rate" first.

In regards to a plan the city was considering which would allow private companies to purchase water between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike said one "very flagrant problem" is that contractors start work long before 9 a.m. and end well after 2:30 p.m.