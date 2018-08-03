Oxford man arrested over death of cat; upset owner posts video to Facebook

OXFORD – Following a video being posted to Facebook and an investigation by the Oxford Police Department, a man was charged for the death of a local family's cat after he ran over the cat with his truck in the family's driveway.

Matthew S. Franklin, 34, of Oxford, was charged with leaving the scene of an injured animal without reporting the incident, a class A misdemeanor.

Police investigators said Franklin told law enforcement he didn't realize he had hit the cat, but the news of Franklin's arrest came after the owner posted a video of the incident to social media.