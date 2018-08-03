Brunick brothers end day at 6-under par to lead day 1; Defending champs Carson and Seiler Sr. tied for second

NORWICH – Round one of the 60th Annual Member-Guest Tournament set the bar high for the rest of the competition, as 12 scores came in under par (71) with eight coming from the morning group.

The current leaders, Nick and Paul Brunick, are at 6-under par (65) but the defending champions Tim Carson and Scott Seiler Sr. are on their heels. Carson and Seiler are currently tied at second with Bryan Smith and Brian Loomis as they sit just two strokes back of the Brunick’s.

The Brunick duo started the day off at hole six, which is pretty much a straight shot back to the pin with a small sloping green to the cup. Paul Brunick finished with a bogey on the hole but the with tournament format being best ball gets the score for the group, brother Nick has a shot to finish for par with a five-foot putt. Nick was able to sink the putt, coming in the clutch for his team to save the hole for par.

As that seem to the be the leg they spark they needed to get started, the pair finished holes seven, eight and nine with birdies, putting them at a score of 3-under for the first four holes played before heading to the back nine of the course.

Carson and Seiler Sr. teed off from the 17th hole, one of the toughest par three holes on the course. The best score between the two ended up being a bogey. Carson and Seiler Sr. finished 18 with a par, giving them a score of 1-over par after their first two holes.