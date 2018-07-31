Cornell warns of growing tick epidemic

NORWICH – The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chenango County is making strides to educate folks about the worst tick epidemic seen in New York State in years.

The organization is working closely with state health officials and researchers from Cornell University to identify the dangers of tick-borne illnesses and warn people about a new species of ticks never before seen in New York.

“The state is more concerned with tick related illnesses this year, and having a new species in the state has a lot to do with it,” said Chenango County Cornell Cooperative Extension Director Ken Smith. “There’s been a higher number of ticks this season, too. Some communities are actually taking action to reduce the deer population so that there are fewer reservoirs of disease for ticks.”