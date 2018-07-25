Nine indicted by Chenango grand jury

NORWICH – Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly committing a series of crimes ranging from grand larceny to endangering the welfare of a child.

• Scott J. Ray Sr., 31, of Norwich was indicted on three counts of second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

• Marrainne L. Ray, 31, of Norwich was indicted on three counts of second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

According to their indictments, on July 1 through July 7, in the City of Norwich, the two caused injuries to a child under 12-years-old.

Allegedly, the child was struck in the face with a plastic hairbrush and thrown against a wall by her hair multiple times. The indictment states those actions caused the child to have brain bleed along with numerous other face, head, and body injuries.

Both defendants appeared in Chenango County Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty on all counts. Their bail was reduced from $75,000 to $25,500, and they were both remanded back to the Chenango County Correctional Facility.