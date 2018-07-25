Binghamton and Bowie battle through rain in split

BINGHAMTON – The Rumble Ponies and Baysox each nabbed a victory Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium, despite intermittent rainfall throughout the evening. The squads picked up a suspended game from Monday, before completing a seven-inning contest. Bowie took the resumption by a final of 9-3, while Binghamton earned the nightcap win 7-3.

Game One – Bowie 9, Binghamton 3

The Rumble Ponies and Baysox picked up Monday’s suspended contest in the bottom of the second inning, with Kevin McGowan taking over for Binghamton starting pitcher Scott Copeland and Brian Gonzalez filling in for Baysox starter Luis Ysla.

Neither team safely crossed a run until the top of the fifth, when Binghamton broke through for three. In his first Double-A game, Andres Gimenez was on the move from first base when Levi Michael sent a double off the right field wall, scoring Gimenez. The next batter was Will Toffey, also playing in his first Double-A game. The third baseman took Gonzalez’s offer and sent it deep over the fence in right for a two-run shot and a 3-0 Binghamton lead.

The Baysox responded in the home half of the inning by tying the game. McGowan retired the first nine Baysox batters, before coughing up a pair of longballs in the fifth. Aderlin Rodriguez clocked the first, a two-run shot over the left field fence. His team-leading 15th home run cut the Baysox deficit to 3-2. Three batters later, Martin Cervenka belted a solo shot to tie the game 3-3, his fourth home run in the last nine games.

Bowie continue to tag McGowan in the sixth inning, racking up six runs on six hits in the frame. After McGowan allowed the first three runners abord, he was yanked for Joe Zanghi. Zanghi needed to see eight Baysox hitters to collect his three outs, giving up five singles. Bowie sent 11 batters the plate, scored six times on six hits and never relinquished their 9-3 lead.

McGowan (0-1) gave up six runs in his four innings, striking out three and issuing two walks. It was his first time pitching for Binghamton since the 2016 season.

Gonzalez (3-5) settled in after the Ponies three-run fifth inning. He retired the final nine Binghamton batters and 12 of the last 13, tossing all seven innings of the resumed game Tuesday evening.

Game Two – Binghamton 7, Bowie 3

Binghamton scored first again in the nightcap, but this time never gave the lead back. After a second-inning single from Patrick Biondi gave the Ponies a 1-0 lead, Ryan Mountcastle committed a costly two-out two-run error. With the bases loaded, Levi Michael hit a groundball to the Baysox third basemen, whose throw to second base sailed high and into right field. Binghamton plated three runs in the frame with just one hit.

The Baysox responded against Corey Taylor in the next half inning, cutting it to a one run game. Mountcastle led off with a single and Anderson Feliz followed with a home run. His seventh longball of the season made it a 3-2 game and snapped Corey Taylor’s scoreless streak at 13.2 innings.

Taylor recorded one out in the third before giving way to Joshua Torres. Torres inherited runners on first and second with one out, before striking out Feliz and Bannon to end the inning.

The Ponies extended their lead on an Andrew Ely sacrifice fly, before a three-run fourth made it 7-2. Kevin Taylour doubled in a pair with a two-bagger into the left field alley, while Joey Terdoslavich’s single up the middle plated Taylor.

Torres (8-0) retired the first six Baysox he faced out the bullpen. After allowing three straight singles in the fifth inning, he was removed for Daniel Zamora. The left-hander set down all seven Bowie batters he dueled, completing Binghamton’s victory and picking up his second save of the season.

Binghamton (48-53) and Bowie finish up their three-game set on Wednesday morning. RHP Harol Gonzalez goes for the Ponies against Baysox RHP Christian Binford. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 10:50 a.m. and can be heard on CBS SportsRadio 1360 WYOS and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Joshua Torres’ Eastern League scoreless streak ended at 18.1 innings. Torres’ eight wins leads the Rumble Ponies pitchers. Corey Taylor’s scoreless streak ends at 13.1 innings. Will Toffey’s home run is his first in a Double-A game.