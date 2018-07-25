3 Chenango County baseball stand-outs selected to NYSSWA All-State teams

CHENANGO COUNTY – Marcus Cashman of Norwich along with Vince Caiati and Colin Nabinger of Afton were named to their class All-State teams last Tuesday. Cashman was selected to the Class B Sixth Team while Nabinger was named to the Class D Second Team. Nabinger’s Crimson Knight teammate Caiati was announced a member of the Class D Fourth Team.

Cashman, the Purple Tornado ace on the hill, finished his season with a record of 4-3 and an earned run average (ERA) of 2.39 in eight appearances.

A total of 41 innings pitched on the year, Cashman surrendered just 53 hits out of the 179 batters he faced. He allowed just 14 runs in his time on mound and gave up just 16 walks.

Cashman helped his own cause by producing in the batter’s box for Norwich. With his batting average of .471, he recorded 24 hits in the 17 game season for the Purple Tornado. Of those 24 hits, 15 were singles, seven doubles and two were hustled out for triples in the fourth spot of the batting line-up.