Pony 'pen propels Binghamton past trenton, 3-2

BINGHAMTON – Three Rumble Ponies relievers combined to toss eight scoreless innings in Binghamton’s series-opening 3-2 win against Trenton Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. David Roseboom, Daniel Zamora, and Ryder Ryan allowed just four hits in the victory, extending the bullpen’s scoreless streak to 18.0 innings. All five runs crossed in the first two innings.

Trenton provided starting pitcher Ryan Bollinger with a 2-0 lead before he tossed his first pitch of the night. Devyn Bolasky opened up the four-game series with a single off of Rumble Ponies pitcher Ricky Knapp, before Trey Amburgey lined into a fielder’s choice, putting two aboard for Kyle Holder. The Thunder second baseman sent one down the right field line, plating a pair for a 2-0 lead, but would be tossed trying to stretch it to a triple.

Binghamton punched back immediately, scoring twice in the bottom of the first. A one-out single by Levi Michael was soon followed by a Kevin Taylor triple, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Tomas Nido followed Taylor with a single, tying the game 2-2.

Knapp was yanked after the first inning and replaced by David Roseboom. The left-handed reliever kickstarted the scoreless night for the Binghamton bullpen, hurling three scoreless innings.

The Ponies grabbed the lead in the second inning and held it the rest of the way. After back-to-back singles by Tim Tebow and Jhoan Urena, J.J. Franco grounded into a 5-4-3 double play, pushing Tebow to third. With Andrew Ely at the plate, Thunder Catcher could not handle Bollinger’s offer, allowing Tebow to score from third to make it 3-2.

Bollinger (4-4) tossed five innings, allowing three runs (two earned). He struck out three and walked none.

Roseboom (2-2), Zamora, and Ryan struck out eight batters in their eight scoreless frames, issuing just one walk. Ryan worked a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies bullpen has not allowed a run in five games (18.0 innings). Binghamton has not committed an error in five games. This game was the sixth one-run game in the last nine. The Rumble Ponies are 15-12 in one-run games. Trenton leads the season series six games to five.