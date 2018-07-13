Gus Macker brings thousands to city businesses

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 13th, 2018

NORWICH – For 23 years, the Gus Macker tournament has brought thousands of basketball fans to the businesses that call downtown Norwich home.

While it's impossible to calculate a monetary amount, business owners in Norwich agree that the 3-on-3 weekend basketball tournament brings in customers new and old to their stores along Broad and Main Streets, year-in and year-out.

City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike said Gus Macker is a positive event every year for the Norwich community.

"I expect our merchants do well with extra foot traffic downtown and our local restaurants and bars see increased patronage Macker weekend each year," said Carnrike.

"It is a testament to the people, organizations and businesses in the greater Norwich area who all give through time, talent and sponsorships to continue the success of Gus Macker weekend for 23 years in the City of Norwich."


