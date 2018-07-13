Village of New Berlin hears public concerns on water quality

NEW BERLIN – The Village of New Berlin Board of Trustees addressed a public concern on Tuesday after a concerned citizen questioned the quality of village water. While board members said the timeline of replacing the water lines is unclear, water officials say it may take a year before the issue is permanently fixed.

The monthly meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the village hall with every board member in attendance.

“You are not satisfying the needs of our community,” said concerned citizen Richard Potter, after a brief discussion with the board about his water quality.

According to Potter, he has struggled with sediment in his village water for several years, resulting in a clogged washing machine and additional costs for replacing water filters at his home.

He said for the past three months he has reached out to the board but has yet to see them act.

“I’m paying for this water, and without spending money on filters or cleaning out appliances on a weekly basis, I can’t use it,” Potter said.