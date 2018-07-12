Women’s health series focuses on Nutrition in July

NORWICH — “As we age, our nutritional needs change. And with so much conflicting information out there, it can be difficult to make the right choices when it comes to our diet,” said Janice Minutti.

Minutti has a passion for helping others improve their health by better managing their diet and nutrition. It’s a passion she shares with her colleague Lindsay Skiechs. And as Registered Dietitians at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital, they are able to put I into practice every day.

While the pair typically work one-on-one with patients and their families, they’ll be sharing their knowledge with a larger audience on Monday night as part of the hospital’s 2018 Women’s Health Series.