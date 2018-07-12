Norwich ends regular season 10-0 after battle with S-E

SHERBURNE – A battle throughout the entire game, the top half of the seventh proved to be the winning inning for Norwich against the host Sherburne-Earlville Wednesday night. Norwich’s four runs in their final at-bats gave them the lead as they took to the field with a perfect season on the line.

Norwich’s pitcher Nolan Dodzweit forced Mitchell Winton into a double-play, ending the hopes of Sherburne-Earlville to comeback at the end.

After the first three innings of the game were scoreless between the two teams, Norwich took the first lead in the top of the fourth when Mike Hagen lined a shot to center field. Stealing second and third base, Blaine Orlando was in scoring position when Hagen made contact. Orlando crossed home plate for the first run of the game.

In the bottom half of the same inning, Brett Bates and the Marauders answered.