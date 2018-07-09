Commerce Chenango heads to NYSEG Stadium for “Subway Series”

NORWICH – If attending a baseball game is on your list of fun summer activities, take note. On Friday, July 20, Commerce Chenango will host a bus trip from Norwich to Binghamton to see the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium. Featuring Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, the Rumble Ponies, who are a AA-level minor league affiliate of the New York Mets, will face the Trenton Thunder, a Yankees affiliate.

“Nothing says summer more than taking in a baseball game,” says Steve Craig, president and CEO of Commerce Chenango. “We are excited to be able to offer this trip to baseball fans and everyone who will enjoy a night watching the Rumble Ponies with some friends. It’s a great opportunity to support the team and have fun.”