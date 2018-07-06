Ninth inning nets Erie win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON – The SeaWolves scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, en route to a 12-9 victory against the Rumble Ponies. The Erie offense battered and bruised the Binghamton bullpen, collecting seven of their 12 runs against Rumble Ponies relievers

Headed to the ninth inning in a 9-9 tie, the SeaWolves took advantage of the Rumble Ponies fourth pitcher of the night, Joe Zanghi. Jake Rogers leadoff double kickstarted the rally, before the SeaWolves plated runs via a Cam Gibson sacrifice fly, Danny Woodrow RBI double, and Sergio Alcantara run-scoring single.

Erie held their 12-9 advantage in the ninth inning, behind John Schreiber’s 10th save.

Binghamton scored the game’s first run for the second straight night, utilizing back-to-back doubles by John Mora and Levi Michael.

After a five-run fourth inning on Wednesday, the Ponies nearly replicated that, scoring four in the fourth Thursday. They utilized three hits, two hit batsmen, and a walk in the inning, including Levi Michael’s ninth home run of the season

SeaWolves starting pitcher Alex Faedo was yanked after just 3-1/3 innings. He allowed seven earned runs on six hits and walked five in his first time facing Binghamton.

Joe Cavallaro made his Double-A debut after a recent promotion from Columbia (Low-A). The 22-year-old tossed five innings, giving up nine hits and five runs. He set down the first eight batters he faced before a two-out third-inning rally got the SeaWolves on the board.

Erie’s onslaught got started late, with seven runs after the fifth inning against the Binghamton bullpen.

In his second Double-A appearance, Stephen Nogosek coughed up four runs in his one frame. Daniel Zamora tossed two scoreless frames, despite allowing Nogosek’s inherited runners to score.

Zanghi (0-1) allowed all three ninth-inning Erie tallies, while Mark Ecker (4-5) allowed just one hit in his two innings aginst Binghamton.

Binghamton (41-43) and Erie continue their five-game series on Friday evening with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium slated for 7:05 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: John Mora hit his fifth home run of the season. Tim Tebow has his 14th multi-hit game of the season. Josh Allen extended his hitting streak to seven games. Joe Cavallaro is the fourth starter to make his Double-A debut with Binghamton this season.