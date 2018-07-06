Sheriff’s Camp welcomes children from around Chenango County

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 6th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office's annual Sheriff Camp will begin again on Monday, with about 70 children already signed up to attend.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Camp is a free summer program focused on teaching children life lessons, encouraging positive character traits, and providing campers with positive interactions with law enforcement.

The program is funded by the sheriff’s office, a sum of money left by the previous sheriff, and donations collected from individuals and businesses located throughout the county.


